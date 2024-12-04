We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This retail and wholesale company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL - Free Report) : This leisure travel services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Carnival Corporation Price and Consensus
Carnival Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carnival Corporation Quote
Amphenol Corporation (APH - Free Report) : This fiber optic solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus
Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Glacier Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Northern Trust Corporation Price and Consensus
Northern Trust Corporation price-consensus-chart | Northern Trust Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.