Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This retail and wholesale company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL - Free Report) : This leisure travel services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Amphenol Corporation (APH - Free Report) : This fiber optic solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Glacier Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Published in

finance retail travel-leisure