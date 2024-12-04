Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4:

trivago N.V. (TRVG - Free Report) : This hotel and accommodation search platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.

trivago's shares gained 27.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

