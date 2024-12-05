Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM - Free Report) : This semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price and Consensus

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Quote

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

United Overseas Bank Ltd. Price and Consensus

United Overseas Bank Ltd. price-consensus-chart | United Overseas Bank Ltd. Quote

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Great Southern Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Weibo Corporation (WB - Free Report) : This social media platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Weibo Corporation Price and Consensus

Weibo Corporation price-consensus-chart | Weibo Corporation Quote

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This digital infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


Published in

computers finance semiconductor