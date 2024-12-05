We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM - Free Report) : This semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price and Consensus
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Quote
United Overseas Bank Limited (UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
United Overseas Bank Ltd. Price and Consensus
United Overseas Bank Ltd. price-consensus-chart | United Overseas Bank Ltd. Quote
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Great Southern Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Weibo Corporation (WB - Free Report) : This social media platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Weibo Corporation Price and Consensus
Weibo Corporation price-consensus-chart | Weibo Corporation Quote
Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This digital infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.