Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 5th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5:
Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This technology infrastructure provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv Holdings' shares gained 82.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B
8x8, Inc. (EGHT - Free Report) : This communications technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
8x8's shares gained 77.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
