Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5:

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG - Free Report) : This fixed annuities and life insurance products provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


