New Strong Buy Stocks for December 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL - Free Report) : This semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NBBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Needham Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

