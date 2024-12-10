We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Premier, Inc. Price and Consensus
Premier, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Premier, Inc. Quote
Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL - Free Report) : This semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Marvell Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Marvell Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote
Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Northern Trust Corporation Price and Consensus
Northern Trust Corporation price-consensus-chart | Northern Trust Corporation Quote
monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
monday.com Ltd. Price and Consensus
monday.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | monday.com Ltd. Quote
NB Bancorp, Inc. (NBBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Needham Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
NB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
NB Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NB Bancorp, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.