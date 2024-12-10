Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 9th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9:

Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.

Premier, Inc. Price and Consensus

Premier, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Premier, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Premier, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Premier, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Premier, Inc. Quote

