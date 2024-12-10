Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9:

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL - Free Report) : This semiconductor company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Marvell Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

Marvell Technology's shares gained 58.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price

Marvell Technology, Inc. price | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust Corporation Price and Consensus

Northern Trust Corporation Price and Consensus

Northern Trust Corporation price-consensus-chart | Northern Trust Corporation Quote

Northern Trust Corporation's shares gained 22.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Northern Trust Corporation Price

Northern Trust Corporation Price

Northern Trust Corporation price | Northern Trust Corporation Quote

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.  

monday.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

monday.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

monday.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | monday.com Ltd. Quote

monday.com's shares gained 22.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

monday.com Ltd. Price

monday.com Ltd. Price

monday.com Ltd. price | monday.com Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) - free report >>

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) - free report >>

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance