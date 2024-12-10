See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) - free report >>
Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) - free report >>
Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9:
Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Premier, Inc. Price and Consensus
Premier, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Premier, Inc. Quote
Premier has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.75 compared with 25.38 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Premier, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Premier, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Premier, Inc. Quote
Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM - Free Report) : This specialty contractor company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus
Primoris Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Primoris Services Corporation Quote
Primoris Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 23.96 compared with 25.38 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Primoris Services Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Primoris Services Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Primoris Services Corporation Quote
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This industrial distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote
DXP Enterpriseshas a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.91 compared with 24.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
DXP Enterprises, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.