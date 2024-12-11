Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Innovid Corp. (CTV - Free Report) : This independent software platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB - Free Report) : This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) : This passenger airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

