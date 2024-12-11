We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Innovid Corp. (CTV - Free Report) : This independent software platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.
Innovid Corp. Price and Consensus
Innovid Corp. price-consensus-chart | Innovid Corp. Quote
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB - Free Report) : This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Grab Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Grab Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Grab Holdings Limited Quote
Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Assertio Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Assertio Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assertio Holdings, Inc. Quote
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) : This passenger airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
Southwest Airlines Co. Price and Consensus
Southwest Airlines Co. price-consensus-chart | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.