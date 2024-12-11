Bull of the Day: Coinbase (COIN)

Coinbase Company Overview ( Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Coinbase Global ( COIN Quick Quote COIN - Free Report) ) is the leading American crypto exchange platform. Coinbase operates the largest exchange in the US by volume and offers consumers access to the broadest selection of crypto assets in its marketplace. Their product offerings primarily include trading products that generate transaction revenues and a variety of ecosystem products, many of which generate subscription and service revenues. Below are three significant bullish catalysts for the crypto leader: 1. Trump Taps Pro Crypto Cabinet Nominees This November, President-elect Donald Trump won his second trip to Pennsylvania Avenue with several of the same policies that won him his 2016 bid, including promises to lower taxes, stop foreign wars, and a crackdown on illegal immigration (amongst other things). However, Trump’s latest platform has changed dramatically from one aspect – crypto. Once a crypto skeptic, Donald Trump reportedly owns nearly $8 million worth of crypto, is releasing NFTS, and is appointing pro crypto nominees for critical cabinet positions. During the heat of the presidential election campaign, Trump promised a Bitcoin conference audience that he would fire the current Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair, Gary Gensler, on day one. Unsurprisingly, Gensler promised to step down as SEC chairman in January rather than being fired. Gensler, who was seen by the industry as anti-crypto, will be replaced by Paul Atkins, a businessman and crypto lobbyist. Meanwhile, Trump is not stopping at the SEC chair. Last week, Trump announced he would appoint David Sacks, a successful VC and member of the so-called “PayPal Mafia,” as his AI and crypto czar. Sacks, co-host of the wildly popular “All In” podcast, is seen as pro-business and crypto and has even welcomed Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong onto the podcast previously. Finally, the incoming administration will tap Armstrong himself for a crypto advisory role. All in all, the crypto regulation environment will flip 180 degrees from anti-crypto to pro-crypto under the new Trump administration. 2. Crypto ETFs: Solana and XRP Next? ( Earlier this year, the iShares Bitcoin ETF ( IBIT Quick Quote IBIT - Free Report) ( ) and the Fidelity Wise Origin BTC ETF ( FBTC Quick Quote FBTC - Free Report) ) launcheswere the two most successful ETF launches of all-time, accumulating more than $3 billion in inflows in their first month of trading. Image Source: The Block, Yahoo Finance Coinbase, the custodial exchange for most crypto ETFs, benefits dramatically by collecting a fee on the total assets under custody and earning transaction fees. With a more favorable regulatory environment on the horizon, ETF operators have put in applications for ETFs in “altcoins” such as Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP). Should these ETFs be approved (which they likely will be under the new regime), Coinbase will benefit handsomely. 3. A Flock to the Bitcoin Standard ( Since software company MicroStrategy ( MSTR Quick Quote MSTR - Free Report) ) began aggressively adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the stock has outperformed every asset class. Image Source: FactSet After witnessing MSTR’s success with “The Bitcoin Standard,” other companies like Semler Scientific ( ( ) and Riot Platforms ( RIOT Quick Quote RIOT - Free Report) ) are following a similar strategy and adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. The massive crypto demand from public companies will mean more transaction fees for Coinbase. Coinbase Fundamentals Fundamentally, COIN boasts the rare and sought-after combination of high growth and a massive cash hoard. Last quarter, EPS jumped 245% year-over-year, and the company’s cash stack has grown steadily since its IPO in 2021. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Coinbase Technical View Chart-wise, COIN shares are carving out a classic IPO base structure over the long-term. Should the fundamentals continue to improve as we anticipate, the stock should break out in 2025. Image Source: TradingView Bottom Line Coinbase, the leading US crypto exchange, is poised to benefit dramatically from a pro-crypto Trump administration, potential new altcoin ETFs, and increased corporate adoption of Bitcoin. COIN is set for long-term growth with its strong fundamentals, growing revenue streams, and favorable regulatory outlook.
Bull of the Day: Coinbase (COIN)
Coinbase Company Overview
Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Coinbase Global ((COIN - Free Report) ) is the leading American crypto exchange platform. Coinbase operates the largest exchange in the US by volume and offers consumers access to the broadest selection of crypto assets in its marketplace. Their product offerings primarily include trading products that generate transaction revenues and a variety of ecosystem products, many of which generate subscription and service revenues. Below are three significant bullish catalysts for the crypto leader:
1. Trump Taps Pro Crypto Cabinet Nominees
This November, President-elect Donald Trump won his second trip to Pennsylvania Avenue with several of the same policies that won him his 2016 bid, including promises to lower taxes, stop foreign wars, and a crackdown on illegal immigration (amongst other things). However, Trump’s latest platform has changed dramatically from one aspect – crypto. Once a crypto skeptic, Donald Trump reportedly owns nearly $8 million worth of crypto, is releasing NFTS, and is appointing pro crypto nominees for critical cabinet positions.
During the heat of the presidential election campaign, Trump promised a Bitcoin conference audience that he would fire the current Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair, Gary Gensler, on day one. Unsurprisingly, Gensler promised to step down as SEC chairman in January rather than being fired. Gensler, who was seen by the industry as anti-crypto, will be replaced by Paul Atkins, a businessman and crypto lobbyist. Meanwhile, Trump is not stopping at the SEC chair. Last week, Trump announced he would appoint David Sacks, a successful VC and member of the so-called “PayPal Mafia,” as his AI and crypto czar. Sacks, co-host of the wildly popular “All In” podcast, is seen as pro-business and crypto and has even welcomed Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong onto the podcast previously. Finally, the incoming administration will tap Armstrong himself for a crypto advisory role. All in all, the crypto regulation environment will flip 180 degrees from anti-crypto to pro-crypto under the new Trump administration.
2. Crypto ETFs: Solana and XRP Next?
Earlier this year, the iShares Bitcoin ETF ((IBIT - Free Report) ) and the Fidelity Wise Origin BTC ETF ((FBTC - Free Report) ) launcheswere the two most successful ETF launches of all-time, accumulating more than $3 billion in inflows in their first month of trading.
Image Source: The Block, Yahoo Finance
Coinbase, the custodial exchange for most crypto ETFs, benefits dramatically by collecting a fee on the total assets under custody and earning transaction fees. With a more favorable regulatory environment on the horizon, ETF operators have put in applications for ETFs in “altcoins” such as Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP). Should these ETFs be approved (which they likely will be under the new regime), Coinbase will benefit handsomely.
3. A Flock to the Bitcoin Standard
Since software company MicroStrategy ((MSTR - Free Report) ) began aggressively adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the stock has outperformed every asset class.
Image Source: FactSet
After witnessing MSTR’s success with “The Bitcoin Standard,” other companies like Semler Scientific () and Riot Platforms ((RIOT - Free Report) ) are following a similar strategy and adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. The massive crypto demand from public companies will mean more transaction fees for Coinbase.
Coinbase Fundamentals
Fundamentally, COIN boasts the rare and sought-after combination of high growth and a massive cash hoard. Last quarter, EPS jumped 245% year-over-year, and the company’s cash stack has grown steadily since its IPO in 2021.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Coinbase Technical View
Chart-wise, COIN shares are carving out a classic IPO base structure over the long-term. Should the fundamentals continue to improve as we anticipate, the stock should break out in 2025.
Image Source: TradingView
Bottom Line
Coinbase, the leading US crypto exchange, is poised to benefit dramatically from a pro-crypto Trump administration, potential new altcoin ETFs, and increased corporate adoption of Bitcoin. COIN is set for long-term growth with its strong fundamentals, growing revenue streams, and favorable regulatory outlook.