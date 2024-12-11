See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10:
InnovidCorp. (CTV - Free Report) : This independent software platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.
Innovid's shares gained 83.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
TriumphGroup, Inc. (TGI - Free Report) : This aerospace and defense company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.
Triumph's shares gained 43.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB - Free Report) : This technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Grab Holdings' shares gained 54.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
