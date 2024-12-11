Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10:

InnovidCorp. (CTV - Free Report) : This independent software platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.

Innovid's shares gained 83.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TriumphGroup, Inc. (TGI - Free Report) : This aerospace and defense company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Triumph's shares gained 43.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB - Free Report) : This technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.   

Grab Holdings' shares gained 54.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

