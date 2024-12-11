See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10:
Plumas Bancorp (PLBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Plumas Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Plumas Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.48 compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.
Comerica Incorporated (CMA - Free Report) : This financial products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Comerica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.91 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.94 compared with 20.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
