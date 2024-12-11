Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10:

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Plumas Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Plumas Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.48 compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA - Free Report) : This financial products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Comerica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.91 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.94 compared with 20.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

