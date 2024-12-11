Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10:

West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% the last 60 days.

West Bancorporation, Inc. Price and Consensus

West Bancorporation, Inc. Price and Consensus

West Bancorporation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | West Bancorporation, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

West Bancorporation, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

West Bancorporation, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

West Bancorporation, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | West Bancorporation, Inc. Quote

Comerica Incorporated (CMA - Free Report) : This financial products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% the last 60 days.

Comerica Incorporated Price and Consensus

Comerica Incorporated Price and Consensus

Comerica Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Comerica Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Comerica Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Comerica Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Comerica Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Comerica Incorporated Quote

Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% the last 60 days.

Morgan Stanley Price and Consensus

Morgan Stanley Price and Consensus

Morgan Stanley price-consensus-chart | Morgan Stanley Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Yield (TTM)

Morgan Stanley Dividend Yield (TTM)

Morgan Stanley dividend-yield-ttm | Morgan Stanley Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Morgan Stanley (MS) - free report >>

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) - free report >>

West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) - free report >>

Published in

finance