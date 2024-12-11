See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10:
West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
Comerica Incorporated (CMA - Free Report) : This financial products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.
Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.
