Bull of the Day: Urban Outfitters (URBN)
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) has been a stock to watch after impressively exceeding its third quarter earnings expectations in late November.
Spiking 25% since reporting strong Q3 results, Urban Outfitters stock could continue rallying based on a pleasant trend of earnings estimate revisions. This has earned URBN a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and the Bull of the Day.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Urban Outfitters Brand Expansion
The rally in Urban Outfitters stock comes as the popular fashion apparel retailer reported record third quarter sales and profits. Speaking to Urban Outfitters' growing popularity, each of its four retail brands outside of its namesake brand achieved record Q3 revenue.
Nuuly stood out in particular, which is a subscription-based rental service that offers a rotating selection of clothing and accessories and saw double-digit revenue growth thanks to a 51% increase in average active subscribers.
Q3 Top and Bottom Line Beat
Overall, Urban Outfitters' Q3 sales rose 6% year over year to $1.36 billion which topped Zacks estimates of $1.33 billion. More impressive, Q3 net income spiked 24% to $103 million or $1.10 per share. This crushed the Zacks EPS Consensus of $0.85 by 29%. Furthermore, Urban Outfitters has exceeded earnings expectations in three of its last four quarterly reports with an average EPS surprise of 22.82%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Urban Outfitters Growth Trajectory
Shaping up to be a viable long-term investment, Urban Outfitters' total sales are now expected to increase over 5% in its current fiscal 2025 and FY26 with projections edging toward $6 billion. Even better, FY25 EPS is expected to increase 18% to $3.84 versus $3.25 in FY24. Plus, FY26 EPS is projected to expand another 8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
URBN EPS Revisions
Peaking short-term interest in Urban Outfitters stock is that FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates have risen over 6% in the last 30 days respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Urban Outfitters Attractive Valuation
Adding to the alluring trend of positive EPS revisions is that Urban Outfitters stock trades at a very reasonable 12.8X forward earnings multiple.
This is still a pleasant discount to the benchmark S&P 500 and its Zacks Retail-Apparel and Shoes Industry average of 17X with some noteworthy peers being Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) and The Gap (GAP - Free Report) .
Interestingly enough, URBN is also near its decade-long median of 13X forward earnings and well below a high of 197X during this period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Sitting on gains of over +40% year to date and hovering near its 52-week peaks, higher highs could be in store for Urban Outfitters stock. To that point, in addition to its strong buy rating, URBN has an overall “A” VGM Zacks Style Scores grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum.