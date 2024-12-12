Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

Peoples Financial Services' shares gained 25.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price

Peoples Financial Services Corp. price | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT - Free Report) : This sports betting and gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Flutter Entertainment PLC Price and Consensus

Flutter Entertainment PLC Price and Consensus

Flutter Entertainment PLC price-consensus-chart | Flutter Entertainment PLC Quote

Flutter Entertainment's shares gained 25.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Flutter Entertainment PLC Price

Flutter Entertainment PLC Price

Flutter Entertainment PLC price | Flutter Entertainment PLC Quote

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX - Free Report) : This mechanical and electrical services contracting company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.  

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

Comfort Systems USA's shares gained 35.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) - free report >>

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) - free report >>

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) - free report >>

Published in

finance