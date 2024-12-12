See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
Peoples Financial Services' shares gained 25.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT - Free Report) : This sports betting and gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Flutter Entertainment's shares gained 25.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX - Free Report) : This mechanical and electrical services contracting company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Comfort Systems USA's shares gained 35.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
