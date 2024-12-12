Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11:

Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare improvement company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Premier has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.92 compared with 25.22 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This industrial distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.24 compared with 24.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homeshas a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.24 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


