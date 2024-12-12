See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) - free report >>
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) - free report >>
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12:
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM - Free Report) : This container shipping provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' shares gained 8.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote
Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL - Free Report) : This medication management solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Omnicell, Inc. Price and Consensus
Omnicell, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Omnicell, Inc. Quote
Omnicell's shares gained 8.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Omnicell, Inc. Price
Omnicell, Inc. price | Omnicell, Inc. Quote
Finance of America Companies Inc. (FOA - Free Report) : This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 581.8% over the last 60 days.
Finance of America Companies Inc. Price and Consensus
Finance of America Companies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Finance of America Companies Inc. Quote
Comfort Systems USA's shares gained 114.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Finance of America Companies Inc. Price
Finance of America Companies Inc. price | Finance of America Companies Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.