Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM - Free Report) : This container shipping provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' shares gained 8.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL - Free Report) : This medication management solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Omnicell's shares gained 8.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Finance of America Companies Inc. (FOA - Free Report) : This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 581.8% over the last 60 days.  

Comfort Systems USA's shares gained 114.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

