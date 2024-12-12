We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12:
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM - Free Report) : This container shipping provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.
Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.
