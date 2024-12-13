Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Plumas Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This shipping and mailing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Innovid Corp. (CTV - Free Report) : This independent software platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Xperi Inc. (XPER - Free Report) : This consumer and entertainment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.1% over the last 60 days.

