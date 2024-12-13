We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Plumas Bancorp (PLBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Plumas Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This shipping and mailing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Innovid Corp. (CTV - Free Report) : This independent software platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Xperi Inc. (XPER - Free Report) : This consumer and entertainment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.