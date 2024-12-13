Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13:

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This shipping and mailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Pitney Bowes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.92 compared with 52.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pitney Bowes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pitney Bowes Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Makita Corporation (MKTAY - Free Report) : This tools and equipment manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Makita Corp. Price and Consensus

Makita Corp. Price and Consensus

Makita Corp. price-consensus-chart | Makita Corp. Quote

Makita Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 22.47 compared with 25.35 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Makita Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Makita Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Makita Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Makita Corp. Quote

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Plumas Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Plumas Bancorp Price and Consensus

Plumas Bancorp Price and Consensus

Plumas Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Plumas Bancorp Quote

Plumas Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.43 compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Plumas Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Plumas Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Plumas Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Plumas Bancorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Makita Corp. (MKTAY) - free report >>

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) - free report >>

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) - free report >>

Published in

finance