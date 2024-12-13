See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13:
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This shipping and mailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Pitney Bowes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.92 compared with 52.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Makita Corporation (MKTAY - Free Report) : This tools and equipment manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Makita Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 22.47 compared with 25.35 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Plumas Bancorp (PLBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Plumas Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Plumas Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.43 compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
