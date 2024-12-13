Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13:

West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This shipping and mailing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM - Free Report) : This real estate investment firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

