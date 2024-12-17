Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company which is based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability, and responsibility, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.3% over the last 60 day.

Grupo Supervielle (SUPV - Free Report) : This company which is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

NewJersey Resources (NJR - Free Report) : This energy services holding company that, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW - Free Report) : This growing specialty insurance business providing casualty and professional liability insurance products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Celestica (CLS - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


computers finance insurance oil-energy utilities