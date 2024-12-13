Tesla's Meteoric Rise: Why $1K a Share Isn't So Crazy

Tesla Defies the Odds ( Tesla ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) ( ) CEO Elon Musk and his team have been doubted and bet against since the start for what seemed like good reason. Successful startups are rare in general, but in the US auto market, with legacy competitors like General Motors ( GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) ( ) and Ford ( F Quick Quote F - Free Report) ) they are unheard of – especially when they are an unprofitable electric vehicle (EV) start-up going public in the wake of the worst global financial crisis in decades. However, in proper Musk form, Tesla found a means to rewrite the script. Since its inception, the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has been up a mindboggling 32,564%, but who’s counting? Image Source: Zacks Investment Research With such extraordinary gains, it is only natural that investors feel dizzy buying shares at these heights. Nevertheless, context is paramount on Wall Street. TSLA investors have had to endure a long, frustrating, and choppy correction since shares topped in late 2021. Against all odds, TSLA has finally clawed its way back, printing fresh all-time highs this week. Though the stock may be extended in the short-term, many long-term investors may want to plot potential price targets should the breakout stick. Below are four ways to project long-term price targets in the EV juggernaut: Tesla Fibonacci Extensions Fibonacci extensions are a technical analysis tool that uses a sequence of numbers to help predict (or at least provide a roadmap) how a stock price might extend after a significant move. Standard extension levels include the 161.8% and 261.8% levels. When plotting Fib extensions on the current long-term TSLA break out from late 2021, the first two long-term TSLA targets are ~$600 and ~$900. Image Source: TradingView Tesla Stock Measured Move Target The measured move technique is the most straightforward price target method. Simply identify the high and low of the base and take the difference. Then, add the difference to the height of the base to determine the price target. TSLA’s price extension using the measured move method gives investors a $727 target. Image Source: TradingView Smart Money: Ron Baron and Tesla Billionaire investing legend Ron Baron says that he sees Tesla as a $5 trillion company within the next decade. With Tesla currently trading with a $1.31 trillion market cap, Baron sees shares soaring to ~$1600. While skeptics may scoff at such a price target, Baron is worth listening to – especially regarding Tesla. Baron invested hundreds of millions into Tesla between 2014 and 2016 and has since seen his profits bulge to over $6 billion. ( Cathie Wood, best known as the manager of the Ark Innovation ETF ( ARKK Quick Quote ARKK - Free Report) ), is also worth listening to. She was an early and loud bull on the stock. Wood sees TSLA shares soaring to $2600 over the next five years. Tesla Stock Valuation Assumption Finally, investors can leverage valuations to make price target assumptions. Tesla’s price-to-sales ratio currently sits at a modest 15x. Assuming that shares can trade back to the historical 2021 valuation of ~30x sales, this method would assume that TSLA shares can double from here to $800. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Conclusion Investors can leverage several different methods to determine long-term price targets. Using these methods on Tesla, the stock is amid a historical breakout that can send shares to $1,000 or more.
Image: Bigstock
Tesla's Meteoric Rise: Why $1K a Share Isn't So Crazy
Tesla Defies the Odds
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his team have been doubted and bet against since the start for what seemed like good reason. Successful startups are rare in general, but in the US auto market, with legacy competitors like General Motors and Ford they are unheard of – especially when they are an unprofitable electric vehicle (EV) start-up going public in the wake of the worst global financial crisis in decades.
However, in proper Musk form, Tesla found a means to rewrite the script. Since its inception, the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has been up a mindboggling 32,564%, but who’s counting?
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
With such extraordinary gains, it is only natural that investors feel dizzy buying shares at these heights. Nevertheless, context is paramount on Wall Street. TSLA investors have had to endure a long, frustrating, and choppy correction since shares topped in late 2021.
Against all odds, TSLA has finally clawed its way back, printing fresh all-time highs this week. Though the stock may be extended in the short-term, many long-term investors may want to plot potential price targets should the breakout stick. Below are four ways to project long-term price targets in the EV juggernaut:
Tesla Fibonacci Extensions
Fibonacci extensions are a technical analysis tool that uses a sequence of numbers to help predict (or at least provide a roadmap) how a stock price might extend after a significant move. Standard extension levels include the 161.8% and 261.8% levels. When plotting Fib extensions on the current long-term TSLA break out from late 2021, the first two long-term TSLA targets are ~$600 and ~$900.
Image Source: TradingView
Tesla Stock Measured Move Target
The measured move technique is the most straightforward price target method. Simply identify the high and low of the base and take the difference. Then, add the difference to the height of the base to determine the price target. TSLA’s price extension using the measured move method gives investors a $727 target.
Image Source: TradingView
Smart Money: Ron Baron and Tesla
Billionaire investing legend Ron Baron says that he sees Tesla as a $5 trillion company within the next decade. With Tesla currently trading with a $1.31 trillion market cap, Baron sees shares soaring to ~$1600. While skeptics may scoff at such a price target, Baron is worth listening to – especially regarding Tesla. Baron invested hundreds of millions into Tesla between 2014 and 2016 and has since seen his profits bulge to over $6 billion.
Cathie Wood, best known as the manager of the Ark Innovation ETF, is also worth listening to. She was an early and loud bull on the stock. Wood sees TSLA shares soaring to $2600 over the next five years.
Tesla Stock Valuation Assumption
Finally, investors can leverage valuations to make price target assumptions. Tesla’s price-to-sales ratio currently sits at a modest 15x. Assuming that shares can trade back to the historical 2021 valuation of ~30x sales, this method would assume that TSLA shares can double from here to $800.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Conclusion
Investors can leverage several different methods to determine long-term price targets. Using these methods on Tesla, the stock is amid a historical breakout that can send shares to $1,000 or more.