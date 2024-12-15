Back to top

VGHCX (Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares) is a mutual fund focusing on the healthcare sector, a market segment often considered defensive and less sensitive to economic cycles due to consistent demand for healthcare services. VGHCX encompasses investments in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare providers. Considering macroeconomic factors, such as aging populations, technological advancements, and healthcare policy developments, VGHCX may offer stable growth potential despite broader economic uncertainties.


