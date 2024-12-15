We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
VGHCX
VGHCX (Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares) is a mutual fund focusing on the healthcare sector, a market segment often considered defensive and less sensitive to economic cycles due to consistent demand for healthcare services. VGHCX encompasses investments in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare providers. Considering macroeconomic factors, such as aging populations, technological advancements, and healthcare policy developments, VGHCX may offer stable growth potential despite broader economic uncertainties.