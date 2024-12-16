Back to top

The Fidelity Select Semiconductors (FSELX - Free Report) fund mainly invests in the semiconductor industry, focusing on companies involved in design, production, or sales of semiconductors and related equipment. It targets both U.S. and international firms, employing fundamental analysis to evaluate their financial health and market position. Given the macroeconomic reliance on technology and electronic devices, semiconductor demand is a key growth driver. However, the sector can be sensitive to economic cycles, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions.


