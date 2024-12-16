Back to top

VDIGX is a mutual fund targeting high-quality, dividend-paying stocks mainly in the large-cap segment, with the dual objective of income through dividends and growth via earnings expansion. It emphasizes undervalued companies poised for long-term total returns and dividend growth, with diversification across different sectors to mitigate risks associated with market volatility and economic fluctuations.


