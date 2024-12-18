We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
LATAM Airlines Group (LTM - Free Report) : This company which offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air services primarily in Chile, the United States, the South Pacific, Europe and Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Price and Consensus
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Price and Consensus
Omnicell (OMCL - Free Report) : This company which develops and markets end-to-end automation solutions for the medication-use process, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.0% over the last 60 days.
Omnicell, Inc. Price and Consensus
Omnicell, Inc. Price and Consensus
DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 day.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Allstate (ALL - Free Report) : This company which is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
The Allstate Corporation Price and Consensus
The Allstate Corporation Price and Consensus
Carpenter Technology (CRS - Free Report) : This company which is a producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels as well as drilling tools, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Carpenter Technology Corporation Price and Consensus
Carpenter Technology Corporation Price and Consensus
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.