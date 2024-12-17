Back to top

The Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX - Free Report) is an active large-cap growth mutual fund seeking to invest in undervalued stocks that have not yet been fully recognized by the market. Managed by Fidelity, it uses a blend of fundamental analysis to pick stocks across sectors and geographies, aiming for long-term capital growth. Despite potential volatility, its diversified approach and pursuit of growth-value equilibrium can be attractive in various macroeconomic conditions. It includes both U.S. and international stocks.


