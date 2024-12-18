Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:

Grupo Supervielle (SUPV - Free Report) : This private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Supervielle’s shares gained 86.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) : This company which operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch’ shares gained 8.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brookline Bancorp (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Brookline Savings Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Brookline Bancorp’s shares gained 22.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

finance retail