See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>
Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>
Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:
Grupo Supervielle (SUPV - Free Report) : This private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. Price and Consensus
Grupo Supervielle S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Supervielle S.A. Quote
Grupo Supervielle’s shares gained 86.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. Price
Grupo Supervielle S.A. price | Grupo Supervielle S.A. Quote
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) : This company which operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
Abercrombie & Fitch’ shares gained 8.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
Brookline Bancorp (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Brookline Savings Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Brookline Bancorp’s shares gained 22.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Price
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. price | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.