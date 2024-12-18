See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:
BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR - Free Report) : This company which offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME's and large-sized companies in Argentina, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%.
Tapestry (TPR - Free Report) : This company which is a designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Allstate (ALL - Free Report) : This company which is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the U.S, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.
