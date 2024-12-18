See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Dolby Laboratories (DLB) - free report >>
Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Dolby Laboratories (DLB) - free report >>
Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:
DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote
DXP Enterprises’ shares gained 47.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price
DXP Enterprises, Inc. price | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Dolby Laboratories (DLB - Free Report) This company which develops audio and imaging technologies that revolutionise entertainment for user-generated content, TV shows, films, music, and gaming, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Dolby Laboratories Price and Consensus
Dolby Laboratories price-consensus-chart | Dolby Laboratories Quote
Dolby Laboratories’ shares gained 8.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dolby Laboratories Price
Dolby Laboratories price | Dolby Laboratories Quote
Carpenter Technology (CRS - Free Report) This bank holding company which is a producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels as well as drilling tools, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Carpenter Technology Corporation Price and Consensus
Carpenter Technology Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carpenter Technology Corporation Quote
Carpenter Technology’s shares gained 11.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Carpenter Technology Corporation Price
Carpenter Technology Corporation price | Carpenter Technology Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.