Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:

DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises’ shares gained 47.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB - Free Report) This company which develops audio and imaging technologies that revolutionise entertainment for user-generated content, TV shows, films, music, and gaming, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Dolby Laboratories’ shares gained 8.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Carpenter Technology (CRS - Free Report) This bank holding company which is a producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels as well as drilling tools, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Carpenter Technology’s shares gained 11.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


