See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
McKesson Corporation (MCK) - free report >>
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
McKesson Corporation (MCK) - free report >>
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:
LATAM Airlines Group (LTM - Free Report) : This company which offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air services primarily in Chile, the United States, the South Pacific, Europe and Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Price and Consensus
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. price-consensus-chart | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote
LATAM Airlines Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.41 compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote
BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR - Free Report) : These company which offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME's and large-sized companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
BBVA Banco Frances S.A. Price and Consensus
BBVA Banco Frances S.A. price-consensus-chart | BBVA Banco Frances S.A. Quote
BBVA Banco Frances has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.91 compared with 10.20 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BBVA Banco Frances S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
BBVA Banco Frances S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | BBVA Banco Frances S.A. Quote
McKesson (MCK - Free Report) : This health care services and information technology company which distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs along with other healthcare-related products on a global basis worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
McKesson Corporation Price and Consensus
McKesson Corporation price-consensus-chart | McKesson Corporation Quote
McKesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.42 compared with 34.90 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
McKesson Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
McKesson Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | McKesson Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.