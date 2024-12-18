Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:  

LATAM Airlines Group (LTM - Free Report) : This company which offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air services primarily in Chile, the United States, the South Pacific, Europe and Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.41 compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR - Free Report) : These company which offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME's and large-sized companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

BBVA Banco Frances has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.91 compared with 10.20 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

McKesson (MCK - Free Report) : This health care services and information technology company which distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs along with other healthcare-related products on a global basis worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

McKesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.42 compared with 34.90 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

