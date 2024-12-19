Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

monday.com (MNDY - Free Report) : This company which provides an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 day.

monday.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

West Bancorporation (WTBA - Free Report) : This community-oriented personal and commercial banking services company which provides full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

West Bancorporation, Inc. Price and Consensus

NewJersey Resources (NJR - Free Report) : This energy services holding company that which provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

NewJersey Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Premier (PINC - Free Report) : This company which operates as a healthcare alliance and brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Premier, Inc. Price and Consensus

Photronics (PLAB - Free Report) : This company which is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


computers finance medical semiconductor utilities