We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
monday.com (MNDY - Free Report) : This company which provides an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 day.
monday.com Ltd. Price and Consensus
monday.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | monday.com Ltd. Quote
West Bancorporation (WTBA - Free Report) : This community-oriented personal and commercial banking services company which provides full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
West Bancorporation, Inc. Price and Consensus
West Bancorporation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | West Bancorporation, Inc. Quote
NewJersey Resources (NJR - Free Report) : This energy services holding company that which provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
NewJersey Resources Corporation Price and Consensus
NewJersey Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | NewJersey Resources Corporation Quote
Premier (PINC - Free Report) : This company which operates as a healthcare alliance and brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Premier, Inc. Price and Consensus
Premier, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Premier, Inc. Quote
Photronics (PLAB - Free Report) : This company which is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Photronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Photronics, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.