Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This technology-driven company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northwest Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


