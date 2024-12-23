We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This technology-driven company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus
Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus
Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus
National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northwest Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Quote
monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
monday.com Ltd. Price and Consensus
monday.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | monday.com Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.