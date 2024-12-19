Back to top

VFIAX is a large-cap equity fund tracking the S&P 500, reflecting the performance of major US companies. As an index fund, it offers diversified exposure to the US stock market, mirroring the composition and performance of its benchmark. Its investment approach aims for low costs and passive management, making it a staple choice for long-term investors seeking to match market returns. The fund's performance is closely tied to the overall health of the US economy and the success of its top constituent companies.


