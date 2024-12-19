Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19th:

West Bancorporation (WTBA - Free Report) : This community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

Premier (PINC - Free Report) : This company which operates as a healthcare alliance brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG - Free Report) : This company which provides fixed annuities and life insurance products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

