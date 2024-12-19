See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) - free report >>
Premier, Inc. (PINC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) - free report >>
Premier, Inc. (PINC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19th:
West Bancorporation (WTBA - Free Report) : This community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
West Bancorporation, Inc. Price and Consensus
West Bancorporation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | West Bancorporation, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 3%.
West Bancorporation, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
West Bancorporation, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | West Bancorporation, Inc. Quote
Premier (PINC - Free Report) : This company which operates as a healthcare alliance brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Premier, Inc. Price and Consensus
Premier, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Premier, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Premier, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Premier, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Premier, Inc. Quote
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG - Free Report) : This company which provides fixed annuities and life insurance products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.6% over the last 60 days.
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Price and Consensus
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. price-consensus-chart | F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens