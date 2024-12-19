Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19th:

NetEase (NTES - Free Report) : This Internet technology company which is engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

NetEase, Inc. Price and Consensus

NetEase’s shares gained 16.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NetEase, Inc. Price

Photronics (PLAB - Free Report) This company which is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Photronics’ shares gained 6.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Photronics, Inc. Price

SEI Investments (SEIC - Free Report) This asset management company which is a leading provider of wealth management business solutions in the financial services industry, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

SEI Investments Company Price and Consensus

SEI Investments’ shares gained 18.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

SEI Investments Company Price

