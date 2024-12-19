See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19th:
NetEase (NTES - Free Report) : This Internet technology company which is engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
NetEase, Inc. Price and Consensus
NetEase, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetEase, Inc. Quote
NetEase’s shares gained 16.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NetEase, Inc. Price
NetEase, Inc. price | NetEase, Inc. Quote
Photronics (PLAB - Free Report) This company which is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Photronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Photronics, Inc. Quote
Photronics’ shares gained 6.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Photronics, Inc. Price
Photronics, Inc. price | Photronics, Inc. Quote
SEI Investments (SEIC - Free Report) This asset management company which is a leading provider of wealth management business solutions in the financial services industry, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
SEI Investments Company Price and Consensus
SEI Investments Company price-consensus-chart | SEI Investments Company Quote
SEI Investments’ shares gained 18.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
SEI Investments Company Price
SEI Investments Company price | SEI Investments Company Quote
