Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19th:  

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG - Free Report) : This company which provides fixed annuities and life insurance products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

F&G Annuities & Life has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.19 compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Photronics (PLAB - Free Report) : These company which is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Photronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.83 compared with 13.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

TTM Technologies (TTMI - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.73 compared with 18.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

