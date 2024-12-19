Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today December 19th:

Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) : This company which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Twilio has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 1.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

McKesson (MCK - Free Report) : This health care services and information technology company which distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs along with other healthcare-related products on a global basis worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

McKesson has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 3.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This global container liner shipping company which provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a PEG ratio of 0.04 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

