Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 19th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today December 19th:
Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) : This company which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Twilio Inc. Price and Consensus
Twilio Inc. price-consensus-chart | Twilio Inc. Quote
Twilio has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 1.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Twilio Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Twilio Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Twilio Inc. Quote
McKesson (MCK - Free Report) : This health care services and information technology company which distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs along with other healthcare-related products on a global basis worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
McKesson Corporation Price and Consensus
McKesson Corporation price-consensus-chart | McKesson Corporation Quote
McKesson has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 3.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
McKesson Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
McKesson Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | McKesson Corporation Quote
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This global container liner shipping company which provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a PEG ratio of 0.04 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote
