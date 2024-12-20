We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
LATAM Airlines Group (LTM - Free Report) : This company which offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air services primarily in Chile, the United States, the South Pacific, Europe and Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Price and Consensus
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. price-consensus-chart | LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Quote
Vince Holding (VNCE - Free Report) : This company which offers a broad range of women's and men's ready-to-wear, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Vince Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Vince Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vince Holding Corp. Quote
Insteel Industries (IIIN - Free Report) : This company which is one of the nation's largest manufacturers of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 day.
Insteel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Insteel Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insteel Industries, Inc. Quote
REV Group (REVG - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
REV Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
REV Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | REV Group, Inc. Quote
Makita (MKTAY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Makita Corp. Price and Consensus
Makita Corp. price-consensus-chart | Makita Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.