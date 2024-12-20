Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

LATAM Airlines Group (LTM - Free Report) : This company which offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air services primarily in Chile, the United States, the South Pacific, Europe and Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.

Vince Holding (VNCE - Free Report) : This company which offers a broad range of women's and men's ready-to-wear, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Insteel Industries (IIIN - Free Report) : This company which is one of the nation's largest manufacturers of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 day.

REV Group (REVG - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Makita (MKTAY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


