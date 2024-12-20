Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:

Vince Holding (VNCE - Free Report) : This company which offers a broad range of women's and men's ready-to-wear, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Vince Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

Vince Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

Vince Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vince Holding Corp. Quote

Vince Holding’s shares gained 54.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Vince Holding Corp. Price

Vince Holding Corp. Price

Vince Holding Corp. price | Vince Holding Corp. Quote

REV Group (REVG - Free Report) This company which designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

REV Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

REV Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

REV Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | REV Group, Inc. Quote

REV Group’s shares gained 16.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

REV Group, Inc. Price

REV Group, Inc. Price

REV Group, Inc. price | REV Group, Inc. Quote

Amphenol (APH - Free Report) This company which designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus

Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

Amphenol’ shares gained 6.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Amphenol Corporation Price

Amphenol Corporation Price

Amphenol Corporation price | Amphenol Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amphenol Corporation (APH) - free report >>

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) - free report >>

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-discretionary transportation