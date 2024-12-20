See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Amphenol Corporation (APH) - free report >>
Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Amphenol Corporation (APH) - free report >>
Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:
Vince Holding (VNCE - Free Report) : This company which offers a broad range of women's and men's ready-to-wear, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Vince Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Vince Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vince Holding Corp. Quote
Vince Holding’s shares gained 54.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Vince Holding Corp. Price
Vince Holding Corp. price | Vince Holding Corp. Quote
REV Group (REVG - Free Report) This company which designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
REV Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
REV Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | REV Group, Inc. Quote
REV Group’s shares gained 16.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
REV Group, Inc. Price
REV Group, Inc. price | REV Group, Inc. Quote
Amphenol (APH - Free Report) This company which designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus
Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote
Amphenol’ shares gained 6.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Amphenol Corporation Price
Amphenol Corporation price | Amphenol Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.