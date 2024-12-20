Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:

TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX - Free Report) : This commercial real estate finance company which focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

LATAM Airlines Group (LTM - Free Report) : This domestic and international passenger and cargo air services which operates primarily in Chile, the United States, the South Pacific, Europe and Latin America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 26.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

BancFirst (BANF - Free Report) : This bank holding company which focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

