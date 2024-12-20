Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:  

Vince Holding (VNCE - Free Report) : This company which offers a broad range of women's and men's ready-to-wear, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Vince Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.25 compared with 20.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

LATAM Airlines Group (LTM - Free Report) : These domestic and international passenger and cargo air services company which operates primarily in Chile, the United States, the South Pacific, Europe and Latin Americ, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.12 compared with 16.90 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

8x8 (EGHT - Free Report) : This company which is the provider of the world's first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

8x8 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.71 compared with 1.84 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

