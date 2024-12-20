Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today December 20th:

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.81 compared with 2.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) peg-ratio-ttm | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.95 compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

McKesson (MCK - Free Report) : This health care services and information technology company which distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs along with other healthcare-related products on a global basis worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

McKesson Corporation Price and Consensus

McKesson Corporation Price and Consensus

McKesson Corporation price-consensus-chart | McKesson Corporation Quote

McKesson has a PEG ratio of 1.25 compared with 3.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

McKesson Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

McKesson Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

McKesson Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | McKesson Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


McKesson Corporation (MCK) - free report >>

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) - free report >>

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) - free report >>

Published in

construction medical transportation