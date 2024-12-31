We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CoreCard Corporation (CCRD - Free Report) : This technology solutions and processing services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
CoreCard Corporation Price and Consensus
CoreCard Corporation price-consensus-chart | CoreCard Corporation Quote
Appian Corporation (APPN - Free Report) : This software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Appian Corporation Price and Consensus
Appian Corporation price-consensus-chart | Appian Corporation Quote
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA - Free Report) : This nutritional, personal care, and skincare products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Quote
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.7% over the last 60 days.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.