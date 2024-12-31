Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CoreCard Corporation (CCRD - Free Report) : This technology solutions and processing services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Appian Corporation (APPN - Free Report) : This software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA - Free Report) : This nutritional, personal care, and skincare products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.7% over the last 60 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


