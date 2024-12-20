Christmas Dip: 3 Top Ranked Stocks to Buy Now (TSLA, VRT, PLTR)

The markets experienced significant volatility this week, with stock indexes dropping as much as 5% from their recent highs in rapid fashion. While these sharp price moves rattled some investors, they might actually be the holiday gift savvy buyers didn’t know they needed. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered a notably hawkish press conference, dampening hopes for multiple rate cuts in 2025 as he expressed concern over rising inflation. However, this morning’s updated PCE inflation data, the Fed’s preferred gauge of price changes, painted a more optimistic picture. Both headline and core PCE rose just 0.1% in November, coming in below expectations and suggesting inflation pressures may be easing. After falling sharply this morning, stocks are rebounding aggressively today, showing signs of a potential bottom in prices. ( Palantir Technologies ( PLTR Quick Quote PLTR - Free Report) ( ), Tesla ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) ( ) and Vertiv ( VRT Quick Quote VRT - Free Report) ) are three of the most exciting companies in the market and display impressive momentum and top Zacks Ranks. When buying dips in the market, looking for stocks that have been showing relative strength can be an effective way to pick winners. Here, I will share some of the bullish catalysts going forward and detail the technical trading setups in each stock. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Tesla: Musk’s Influence Drives Stock Higher Tesla’s stock continues to soar, thanks in part to the outsized influence of its CEO, Elon Musk. Recently, Musk’s involvement in political and economic discussions—most notably his support in helping Donald Trump get elected—has only amplified his already significant impact on Tesla’s brand and stock price. As Tesla's business outlook improves, Musk's influence on both public opinion and policy appears stronger than ever, creating a favorable narrative around the company. Despite its rich valuation, Tesla often operates in cycles of boom and bust, and it is currently in a booming phase. Investors are rallying behind the stock, buoyed by expectations of continued innovation, market expansion, and robust financial performance. Reflecting this optimism, analysts have raised earnings estimates considerably, propelling TSLA to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Over the last 60 days, estimates have climbed by as much as 15%, with the company expected to deliver impressive annual EPS growth of 20.25% over the next three to five years. The technical setup in TSLA stock is also quite compelling as it has quickly risen to one of the market’s clear relative leaders. After rallying rigorously from a technical pattern a couple of weeks ago, the stock has consolidated again, forming a descending wedge pattern. If the stock can breakout above the $443 level, it should begin another rally. Image Source: TradingView Vertiv: Leading Data Infrastructure Boosts Shares Vertiv continues to stand out as a premier way for investors to gain exposure to the ever-growing trend of data and internet infrastructure. As the global economy becomes increasingly digitized, Vertiv’s role in supporting critical infrastructure for data centers, cloud computing, and AI-driven technologies makes it a key player in this secular megatrend. The company’s products and solutions are essential for enabling the rapid expansion of these industries, placing Vertiv at the forefront of technological innovation. Despite its strong performance throughout the year, Vertiv’s outlook keeps improving. It has consistently held a top Zacks Rank, and analysts have continued to upgrade their earnings expectations across all timeframes. Over the last 60 days, estimates have been unanimously revised higher, reflecting strong confidence in the company’s trajectory and giving it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Looking ahead, Vertiv’s earnings are projected to grow at a remarkable annual rate of 36.2% over the next three to five years, highlighting its potential for sustained outperformance in the evolving digital economy. Vertiv too has a convincing technical pattern forming on the chart. VRT stock has been consolidating for nearly a month now and appears on the verge of breaking out. If the price can clear the $121 level, it should begin another bull phase. Image Source: TradingView Palantir Technologies: Strongest Stock Poised to Break Out Palantir Technologies is making a strong case for being the stock of the year, with its surging stock price and growing popularity among investors. Under the leadership of visionary CEO Alex Karp, Palantir has developed a cutting-edge platform that integrates advanced AI capabilities with robust data analytics solutions. This has positioned the company as an indispensable partner for major government contracts and a wide range of private-sector clients, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the data-driven technology space. Palantir currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating, with analysts remaining overwhelmingly positive about its future prospects. Over the past 60 days, only one analyst has revised estimates downward, a testament to the company’s strong fundamentals and market position. While Palantir’s valuation is undeniably rich, its growth trajectory and growing entrenchment may justify the premium. The company is expected to achieve an impressive 36.1% annual earnings growth over the next three to five years, driven by expanding adoption of its AI-enabled platforms and increasing demand for data-driven decision-making across industries. Palantir Technologies’ technical pattern may be the most compelling of the group shared here. It is among the market’s leadership and is forming a convincing bull flag. The stock is currently breaking out from this consolidation and if it can close above the level, should signal the start of another big rally. Image Source: TradingView Should Investors Buy Shares in VRT, TSLA and PLTR? Given the current market dynamics, all three stocks—Vertiv, Tesla, and Palantir Technologies—present compelling opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on relative strength and secular growth trends. Each company is uniquely positioned in its respective industry to benefit from transformative forces shaping the economy, from digitization and data infrastructure to electric vehicles and AI-driven innovation. Investors should carefully weigh the risks of investing in stocks with rich valuations, strong momentum and the volatility that comes with it against their long-term growth potential. For those seeking exposure to cutting-edge innovation and sustained momentum, these three stocks stand out as some of the best options available.
Image: Bigstock
Christmas Dip: 3 Top Ranked Stocks to Buy Now (TSLA, VRT, PLTR)
The markets experienced significant volatility this week, with stock indexes dropping as much as 5% from their recent highs in rapid fashion. While these sharp price moves rattled some investors, they might actually be the holiday gift savvy buyers didn’t know they needed.
On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered a notably hawkish press conference, dampening hopes for multiple rate cuts in 2025 as he expressed concern over rising inflation. However, this morning’s updated PCE inflation data, the Fed’s preferred gauge of price changes, painted a more optimistic picture. Both headline and core PCE rose just 0.1% in November, coming in below expectations and suggesting inflation pressures may be easing. After falling sharply this morning, stocks are rebounding aggressively today, showing signs of a potential bottom in prices.
Palantir Technologies ((PLTR - Free Report) ), Tesla ((TSLA - Free Report) ) and Vertiv ((VRT - Free Report) ) are three of the most exciting companies in the market and display impressive momentum and top Zacks Ranks. When buying dips in the market, looking for stocks that have been showing relative strength can be an effective way to pick winners. Here, I will share some of the bullish catalysts going forward and detail the technical trading setups in each stock.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Tesla: Musk’s Influence Drives Stock Higher
Tesla’s stock continues to soar, thanks in part to the outsized influence of its CEO, Elon Musk. Recently, Musk’s involvement in political and economic discussions—most notably his support in helping Donald Trump get elected—has only amplified his already significant impact on Tesla’s brand and stock price. As Tesla's business outlook improves, Musk's influence on both public opinion and policy appears stronger than ever, creating a favorable narrative around the company.
Despite its rich valuation, Tesla often operates in cycles of boom and bust, and it is currently in a booming phase. Investors are rallying behind the stock, buoyed by expectations of continued innovation, market expansion, and robust financial performance. Reflecting this optimism, analysts have raised earnings estimates considerably, propelling TSLA to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Over the last 60 days, estimates have climbed by as much as 15%, with the company expected to deliver impressive annual EPS growth of 20.25% over the next three to five years.
The technical setup in TSLA stock is also quite compelling as it has quickly risen to one of the market’s clear relative leaders. After rallying rigorously from a technical pattern a couple of weeks ago, the stock has consolidated again, forming a descending wedge pattern. If the stock can breakout above the $443 level, it should begin another rally.
Image Source: TradingView
Vertiv: Leading Data Infrastructure Boosts Shares
Vertiv continues to stand out as a premier way for investors to gain exposure to the ever-growing trend of data and internet infrastructure. As the global economy becomes increasingly digitized, Vertiv’s role in supporting critical infrastructure for data centers, cloud computing, and AI-driven technologies makes it a key player in this secular megatrend. The company’s products and solutions are essential for enabling the rapid expansion of these industries, placing Vertiv at the forefront of technological innovation.
Despite its strong performance throughout the year, Vertiv’s outlook keeps improving. It has consistently held a top Zacks Rank, and analysts have continued to upgrade their earnings expectations across all timeframes. Over the last 60 days, estimates have been unanimously revised higher, reflecting strong confidence in the company’s trajectory and giving it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Looking ahead, Vertiv’s earnings are projected to grow at a remarkable annual rate of 36.2% over the next three to five years, highlighting its potential for sustained outperformance in the evolving digital economy.
Vertiv too has a convincing technical pattern forming on the chart. VRT stock has been consolidating for nearly a month now and appears on the verge of breaking out. If the price can clear the $121 level, it should begin another bull phase.
Image Source: TradingView
Palantir Technologies: Strongest Stock Poised to Break Out
Palantir Technologies is making a strong case for being the stock of the year, with its surging stock price and growing popularity among investors. Under the leadership of visionary CEO Alex Karp, Palantir has developed a cutting-edge platform that integrates advanced AI capabilities with robust data analytics solutions. This has positioned the company as an indispensable partner for major government contracts and a wide range of private-sector clients, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the data-driven technology space.
Palantir currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating, with analysts remaining overwhelmingly positive about its future prospects. Over the past 60 days, only one analyst has revised estimates downward, a testament to the company’s strong fundamentals and market position. While Palantir’s valuation is undeniably rich, its growth trajectory and growing entrenchment may justify the premium. The company is expected to achieve an impressive 36.1% annual earnings growth over the next three to five years, driven by expanding adoption of its AI-enabled platforms and increasing demand for data-driven decision-making across industries.
Palantir Technologies’ technical pattern may be the most compelling of the group shared here. It is among the market’s leadership and is forming a convincing bull flag. The stock is currently breaking out from this consolidation and if it can close above the level, should signal the start of another big rally.
Image Source: TradingView
Should Investors Buy Shares in VRT, TSLA and PLTR?
Given the current market dynamics, all three stocks—Vertiv, Tesla, and Palantir Technologies—present compelling opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on relative strength and secular growth trends. Each company is uniquely positioned in its respective industry to benefit from transformative forces shaping the economy, from digitization and data infrastructure to electric vehicles and AI-driven innovation.
Investors should carefully weigh the risks of investing in stocks with rich valuations, strong momentum and the volatility that comes with it against their long-term growth potential. For those seeking exposure to cutting-edge innovation and sustained momentum, these three stocks stand out as some of the best options available.