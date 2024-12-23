We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bull of the Day: MasTec (MTZ)
MasTec (MTZ - Free Report) , a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a national infrastructure construction company that operates mainly throughout the U.S. It builds, installs, maintains, and upgrades infrastructure for energy, communication, and utilities.
Analysts have taken their earnings expectations higher across the board.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s take a closer look at how the company stacks up.
MasTec
MasTec’s status as a market-leading critical infrastructure company sets it up nicely for exposure surrounding strong macro trends, with a diversified portfolio of services and offerings helping balance its risk profile nicely.
Shares have been big winners in 2024, up nearly 75%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Positive quarterly results have aided the outperformance, with the latest set pushing shares higher post-earnings. MasTec reported adjusted EPS of $1.63 and sales of $3.3 billion, with EPS soaring alongside a modest sales decline. The company’s margins also expanded nicely alongside strong cash generation.
Below is a chart illustrating MTZ’s sales on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s next set of quarterly results is expected in early March, with MasTec expected to post significant EPS growth on slightly higher sales. Top line revisions for the period have largely remained stable while EPS expectations have soared.
Bottom Line
Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.
The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.
MasTec (MTZ - Free Report) would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).