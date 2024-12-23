See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23:
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This technology-driven company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Pitney Bowes' shares gained 54.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
monday.com's shares gained 9.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
Peoples Financial Services' shares gained 12.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
