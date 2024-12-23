Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23:

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This technology-driven company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Pitney Bowes' shares gained 54.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price

Pitney Bowes Inc. price | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

monday.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

monday.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

monday.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | monday.com Ltd. Quote

monday.com's shares gained 9.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

monday.com Ltd. Price

monday.com Ltd. Price

monday.com Ltd. price | monday.com Ltd. Quote

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.  

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

Peoples Financial Services' shares gained 12.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price

Peoples Financial Services Corp. price | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) - free report >>

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) - free report >>

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) - free report >>

Published in

computers