Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23:
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This technology-driven company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Pitney Bowes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.03 compared with 49.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
National Fuel Gas Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.82 compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN - Free Report) : This bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.90 compared with 24.71 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
