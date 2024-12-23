Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23:

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This technology-driven company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.03 compared with 49.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.82 compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

National Fuel Gas Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN - Free Report) : This bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.90 compared with 24.71 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

 

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


